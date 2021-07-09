Thank you customers,

My 5th annual plant sale fundraiser was held at my residence on Running Hill Road in Scarborough

the week of May 17th. The proceeds were donated to the Scarborough Food Pantry.

Thank you to the customers who stopped by to purchase plants or make a donation.

Barb Zaharis

Dear Scarborough Education Foundation,

Thank you for paying for the Foley’s Fitness meets and for paying for the Wentworth Warrior Challenge. It was so much fun! I learned that if you keep trying or doing the same thing you will get better at it. I also learned that drinking plenty of water and eating healthy foods will be very healthy on top of doing workouts. THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!

Haydin Warren

Dear S.E.F,

Thank you so much for making the Wentworth Warrior Challenge for us, it has taught me a lot of things about fitness and it has been really fun! Thank you tons!

Griffin Philbrook

Dear Scarborough Education Foundation,

Thank you for making the Wentworth warrior challenge and paying for all I have a lot of fun thank you so much.

Joshua Wu

Dear Scarborough Education Foundation,

Thank you so much for spending time of your day helping us, and paying for our equipment. We had a lot of fun. My favorite Activity was the inflatable obstacle course.

Vera Poley

Dear Scarborough Education Foundation,

Thank You so much for making all of these fun activities happen including, Wentworth Warrior Challenge, getting new PE equipment, and Noah Fit! I think that the new equipment that we used for the Wentworth Warrior Challenge are really fun attachments to the challenge, my favorite was the bounce house, THANK YOU. The organized Noah Fit classes/ workouts were very fun. I learned that staying fit is very important in life and that working out very hard is bad for you but the right amount is perfect. Thank You so much for paying for these fun PE attachments and thank you for organizing Noah Fit!

Cassie

Dear Scarborough Education Foundation,

Thanks for letting us do all these fun fitness activities that we have been doing in the past few months. The Wentworth warrior challenge was so fun. Honestly my favorite part was the big inflatable.

Avery Lawler

Dear SEF,

Hi my name is Josh Charsky and I took the Wentworth Warrior Challenge. I had lots of fun. The best was the inflatable, thank you for that. I learned how to do different exercises to help me get stronger. I learned that stretching is really important. Trust me, I did a hard workout with my abdominal muscles and the next day I believe I pulled something. After that I stretch. Thank you Noah, and the whole obstacle course was so fun. I believed everyone liked it.

Josh

Dear Scarborough Education Foundation,

My name is Luke and I did the Wentworth Warrior Challenge. It was the funnest thing I have done in school. I really liked the inflatable thing. My favorite part of the inflatable thing was the slide. Thank You So much.

Luke Sponseller

Dear S.E.F,

Thank you for helping with all the stuff for the Wentworth Warriors. And helping pay for all the equipment and helping with the school.

Emma Curtis

Dear S.E.F,

Thank you for helping Scarborough schools! My name is Molly and I did the Wentworth warrior challenge! This experience has taught me lots and I had lots of fun. We exercised and talked. It was the best!

Molly

Dear Scarborough Education Foundation,

Thank you for helping out with the Wentworth Warrior Challenge, I really enjoyed the inflatable, I also enjoyed the tunnels. Without you, it would be nearly impossible to get the inflatable and all of the other obstacles. So thank you for all of the help. It was very appreciated by myself and my class.

Maddie Kelley

Dear Scarborough Leader,

I’m Garrett Tulloch, and I go to Wentworth School. All 5th graders went to a cool event called the Wentworth Warrior Challenge. It was super fun, and I had a really good time doing it. It had a lot of cool and fun obstacles, and it was funded by the Scarbrough Education Foundation. Thank you so much Scarbrough Education Foundation.

Garrett

To whom it may concern,

This is Michael Updike and I wanted to thank the Scarborough Education Foundation for helping fund our school with all the needed equipment for the Wentworth warrior challenge. I learned during the process of preparation for the challenge how to do many new exercises such as the Russian Twist, Bird Dog and Planks led by Noah. (Also thanks to Noah). We met with Noah a few times a month to practice our exercise skills. I enjoyed doing that. I learned a lot about fitness and how it can help you. The biggest one (and the last) was the Wentworth Warrior Challenge for the fifth graders and it was definitely a little challenging, but it was also a lot of fun. My favorite part was the inflatable and the medicine ball. The medicine ball was fun to carry and the inflatable was lots of fun as well. I think the project worked out pretty well, and I hope it continues! Again, thanks to Noah for teaching us the exercises and thanks to the S.E.F. for funding this cool project! It was lots of fun!

Michael

Dear Scarborough Education Foundation,

I loved the obstacle course. The obstacle course was a celebration for the fifth graders going to middle school and the SEF or Scarborough Education Foundation that gave the school the money for the obstacle course. It was awesome and the time i’ve had at school was the best. I hope the next round of fifth graders have fun. too!

Keagan Porter

Dear Scarborough Leader,

I’m Chase Sanderson, I go to Wentworth School, and we just had a super fun event called Wentworth Warrior Challenge, and it was a blast. The challenge had many fun things like hurdles, medicine balls, tunnels, a tower to jump over, and the best one was the inflatable. It was so fun, and so bouncy; we loved it! Thank you so much Scarbrough Education Foundation for the funds you gave us!

Chase

Dear Scarborough Leader,

Hi, my name is Anna Bliss and I am a 5th grade student at Wentworth School who ran the Wentworth Warrior Challenge. I had a lot of fun during the Wentworth Warrior Challenge. The Wentworth Warrior Challenge (Also known as the WWC) Is an obstacle course celebrating the 5th graders of Wentworth schools’ 5th grade graduation. During this course, there were things like army nets, medicine balls, hurdles, tunnels, inflatables and more. You could even choose to race with your partner- Better yet, you could pick! Me and my partner raced, and raced, finished together, and it felt great.

When was the WWC? And what should we know?

The WWC was hosted early June, in Wentworth field. The obstacle took about two minutes to run and with some adjustments could maybe even be recreated at home. It was organized by Partrick Reagan, Kelly Tukey, Keith Kitchen, and Branden Jhonson. The equipment was bought by money raised by funds. Mr Kitchen also bought the equipment. We virtually had a meeting with Noah Nicholas from Foley Fit. We had a meeting every once in a while to do a 30-40 minute workout, too. My favorite part was the giant inflatable.

Overall, the Wentworth Warrior Challenge was a good experience for the 5th graders. I think that it was fun and a good choice to make. And thank you to the Scarborough education Foundation for all of the funds so we could make this possible.

Anna Bliss

Dear Scarborough Leader,

I am Charlotte Kerkela from Mr.Reagan’s class in Wentworth School. Over the past year in school and remotely at school, I got to participate in the Wentworth Warrior Challenge (W.W.C.) and workout meetings with Noah from Foley Fit. With the help from the Scarborough Education Foundation, (S.E.F.) Mr. Kitchen was able to help with the inflatable, hurdles, medicine balls and more. It helped us have fun on the W.W.C. I wrote this to thank you and the S.E.F. for funding our meets and the course. My favorite obstacle in the W.W.C. was the inflatable obstacle and thanks to the S.E.F., and I learned a lot of workout ideas from the Foley Fit industry and again, the S.E.F. funding. My favorite workout that we did was Mountain Climbers. Me and my school are very thankful for you and the S.E.F.’s support.

Charlotte

Dear Scarborough Education Foundation,

I am Alex in the 5th grade, and I wanted to thank you for funding our Wentworth Warrior Challenge; it was so fun there were so many fun challenges to do and with the funds you have supplied our school. We even got some new gym equipment like medicine balls, tubes to crawl through, and even more. I can’t thank you enough. You also funded Noah Nicholas from Foley Fitness to do fun exercises. All I would like to say is thank you.

Alex

Dear Scarborough Leader,

My name is Brielle Trepanier and I go to Wentworth School. I'm in 5th grade and recently we had a really fun event called the Wentworth Warrior Challenge. The W.W.C had lots of fun obstacles such as hurdles, tunnels and medicine balls, but my favorite part was the inflatable obstacle at the end! It was bouncy and fun. Thank you so much Scarborough Education Foundation for the funds you provided us!

Brielle Trepanier

Dear Scarborough Education Foundation,

My name is Alexis Cowie. I am in 5th grade, and I’m writing a thank you to the Scarborough Education Foundation for the funds for the Wentworth warrior challenge and so much more like Noah Nicolas from Foley Fitness. The S.E.F also helped raise money, So we could get equipment for the gym like medicine balls, the inflatable for the Warrior Challenge hurdles, tunnels and so much more. The Wentworth Warrior Challenge was so fun and the inflatable was awesome! We got to race our friend’s, exercise and have fun. The Foley Fit workouts were fun and amazing. We got to exercise, learn how to stay healthy and some awesome exercises. Thank you so much for everything that you have done and funding us this year. It has brought joy to this horrible year so thank you S.E.F for the wonderful experiences this year.

Alexis Cowie

