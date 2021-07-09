Members of Cub Scout Pack 47 Scarborough recently participated in a beach cleanup at Pine Point Beach. The Cub Scouts were very excited to help beautify the beach area for all beach goers. Cub Scouting is for any boy or girl in K thru fifth grade. Contact Cathy at [email protected] for more information or to join.
