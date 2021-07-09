Before you look any further into this house, you must know that Brighton Ave. is a busy street. It connects Portland and Westbrook (and could actually take you all the way to Montpelier, Vermont). The backyard is fenced in, and the traffic generally subsides after business hours, but the truth is, again, that this is a busy street.

What’s also true is that this is a lovely home that’s part of two excellent neighborhoods. Families play at the parks around Deering High and Longfellow Elementary Schools, cute little shops and restaurants fill Deering Center, Rosemont Market & Bakery is a foodie favorite and Capisic Pond Park and the Fore River Sanctuary are their own natural worlds to explore.

Highlights Three bed, one-and-a-half bath home with hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated kitchen and bathrooms

Situated between Rosemont and Deering Center neighborhoods, price reflects location on a busy, central thoroughfare

See if it works for you at an open house from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jul. 10 and Sunday, Jul. 11

Inside, a four-square type layout has the kitchen, dining and living rooms flowing into each other around a central fireplace. The bedrooms and full bath are upstairs with a half-bath in the partially finished basement. Relax on the deck out back, where there’s also space for gardens and a storage shed.

Similar homes nearby closed at prices from the high $300s to over $550,000 this spring, so come see if this place works for you this weekend. We’ll be hosting an open house from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jul. 10 and Sunday, Jul. 11.

607 Brighton Ave. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

