29 TYNG STREET, UNIT 29 — $969,000

3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,053 SF

This end-unit townhouse is one of three in an association by Harbor View Memorial Park. Built in 2006, it has an attached one-car garage plus uncovered parking space, two rear decks and three skylights. Photos of the first floor show a horseshoe kitchen with pantry that leads to the open dining and living areas, which have hardwood floors, a brick wall fireplace, bay windows and window seats. The primary bedroom and bath are on the top floor, with a double vanity, soaking tub and glass shower. Monthly association fee is $250. Represented by David Banks, RE/MAX by the Bay. See full listing.

93 PARK STREET, UNIT 1 — $825,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,952 SF

Built in 1848, this three-floor townhouse on shady Park Street has exposed brick, posts and beams and bathrooms that have tiled showers and glass sinks. Pictures show a top-floor kitchen with stainless steel on the island and countertops and a double-basin farmer’s sink. Floors are accessed by open staircases with an industrial steel railing, and two balconies on two levels provide some views of Casco Bay. Parking is available, unclear if deeded. Monthly association fee is $125. Represented by Rebecca Puemape, Rivers Edge Realty. See full listing.

22 TATE STREET, UNIT 2D — $379,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 509 SF

Built in 2016, this bright condo looks ready for move-in, its wood floors swept clean. The galley kitchen leads to a living area with balcony that includes a blue slice of waterfront in the view. The bathroom has a tiled shower and stacked washer dryer unit in a closet just outside it. The bedroom has a big closet and wall-to-wall carpet. Pets are allowed, heat pump energy and there’s one off-street parking space in the deed. Recent $20,000 list price reduction, monthly association fee is $365. Represented by Cyndi Smith, Smith & Company Realty. See full listing.

