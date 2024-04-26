20 RONNIE ROAD — $849,900

4 beds, 2.5 baths, 5,284 SF

This 2019 home near Lower Togus Pond has a formal interior with dark wood or wood-like floors in main spaces, marble or marble-like flooring in bathrooms, and dark blue and grey paint with bright white trim throughout. The kitchen opens to the dining room over a quartz island. Primary bedroom on the first floor, with three more bedrooms upstairs along with an office, and livable space over the three-car garage. This price is for the home and four acres, but an additional 30 acres plus detached garage/studio apartment are listed for a complete $1.5 million. Represented by Lucas Adams, Adams Realty. See full listing.

55 CONY STREET — $299,000

4 beds, 3.5 baths, 2,500 SF

Dating back to 1916, this mixed-use four-unit is on the east side of the Kennebec River, in downtown Augusta. For residential, there’s a two-bedroom unit and two, one-bedroom units. The street-level commercial space has big display windows framing the door and looks like it was recently used as a barbershop. The listing mentions a newer natural gas boiler, flooring and storage space for tenants. Represented by Mark Michaud, Rizzo Mattson Realtors. See full listing.

19 RED MAPLE LANE — $575,000

4 beds, 2.5 baths, 3,008 SF

Built in 2003, this home is on almost six acres with an attached two-car garage, in-ground pool, three-season sunroom and a finished lower level with bedroom and family room. Pictures show a mix of hardwood and tile, with a charming floor design in the foyer and a checkered black and white backsplash in the kitchen. They also show a pantry, large closets and a whirlpool tub in the primary bath. Red Maple Lane is a private road north of downtown. Represented by Debra Cooke, Lakehome Group. See full listing.

