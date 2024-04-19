93 BLACK ROAD SOUTH, UNITS 1 & 2, Searsport — $640,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,593 SF

Two concepts of contemporary cabin design, from 1978 and circa 2023 are on this 2.5-acre property. The three-bed, two-bath main home is swathed in wood floors and walls, skylights shining down. The living room has a dramatic peaked ceiling and stone fireplace, with a little loft for stretching or studying. The finished, walkout basement has a sunroom, bar and another wood or gas stove. The two-bed cottage with soaking tub is 720 SF and already has a rental history. Represented by Alexandra Uhll, Camden Real Estate Company. See full listing.

62 NORTON POND ROAD, Lincolnville — $1.9 million

5 beds, 3.5 baths, 2,896 SF

The best view in this waterfront property on a half-acre beside Norton Pond is in the first-floor primary suite bedroom. Built in 2021, it has a coastal cottage vibe with shiplap accents and hardwood throughout. Bedrooms upstairs have dormered ceilings, along with bathrooms defined by glass, tile and stone. A first-floor stack washer and dryer can be found in a half-bath with charming wallpaper. In the open kitchen, dining and living area is a stone fireplace. Guest studio with separate entrance above the two-car garage. Represented by Nancy J. Hughes, Camden Coast Real Estate. See full listing.

28 PROSPECT STREET, Searsport — $575,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,764 SF

This yellow captain’s house on one acre is a mix of 1890s charm (ceiling medallions!) and modern convenience. The kitchen is updated with stainless appliances, a farmer’s sink, quartz countertops and custom cabinets. The bathrooms have new tile floors, glass showers and sinks, and what looks like an original or at least era-appropriate claw-foot bathtub. Paint looks fresh and we spot one small upper-level storage room with older wallpaper. The yard looks mature and well maintained. Represented by Heather Quimby, Maine Country and Coast Real Estate. See full listing.

