93 BLACK ROAD SOUTH, UNITS 1 & 2, Searsport — $640,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 2,593 SF
Two concepts of contemporary cabin design, from 1978 and circa 2023 are on this 2.5-acre property. The three-bed, two-bath main home is swathed in wood floors and walls, skylights shining down. The living room has a dramatic peaked ceiling and stone fireplace, with a little loft for stretching or studying. The finished, walkout basement has a sunroom, bar and another wood or gas stove. The two-bed cottage with soaking tub is 720 SF and already has a rental history. Represented by Alexandra Uhll, Camden Real Estate Company. See full listing.
62 NORTON POND ROAD, Lincolnville — $1.9 million
5 beds, 3.5 baths, 2,896 SF
The best view in this waterfront property on a half-acre beside Norton Pond is in the first-floor primary suite bedroom. Built in 2021, it has a coastal cottage vibe with shiplap accents and hardwood throughout. Bedrooms upstairs have dormered ceilings, along with bathrooms defined by glass, tile and stone. A first-floor stack washer and dryer can be found in a half-bath with charming wallpaper. In the open kitchen, dining and living area is a stone fireplace. Guest studio with separate entrance above the two-car garage. Represented by Nancy J. Hughes, Camden Coast Real Estate. See full listing.
28 PROSPECT STREET, Searsport — $575,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,764 SF
This yellow captain’s house on one acre is a mix of 1890s charm (ceiling medallions!) and modern convenience. The kitchen is updated with stainless appliances, a farmer’s sink, quartz countertops and custom cabinets. The bathrooms have new tile floors, glass showers and sinks, and what looks like an original or at least era-appropriate claw-foot bathtub. Paint looks fresh and we spot one small upper-level storage room with older wallpaper. The yard looks mature and well maintained. Represented by Heather Quimby, Maine Country and Coast Real Estate. See full listing.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.