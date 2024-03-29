The residences at The Wyeth will bring first-of-its-kind luxury and convenience to Falmouth Town Center when they come to life with new activity this fall. Four floors of modern condominiums sit above street level retail and cafe spaces and an underground parking lot. More local restaurants, retailers, and grocers like Sicilian Table, Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop, Dwellings and Salty Dog Adventures are just outside the doors.

Each one, two and three-bedroom residence has been designed with a private balcony or an expansive terrace, transforming indoor and outdoor spaces into balanced, inviting atmospheres. Cabinetry, flooring and lighting finishes are all from top-of-the-line options.

Residents will also enjoy a custom gym, storage rooms, and elevator access to all levels of the building. From the main entry through common hallways, residents will be surrounded by the casual luxury of well-curated finishes and furnishings. The Wyeth is a pet friendly community that also offers a second-floor community lounge. This shared space opens to a sunny, verdant outdoor terrace with fire pits.

Whether it’s a walk through the Maine Audubon, kayaking the shoreline, biking the expansive trail network, or taking out the boat, Falmouth is an ideal area to spend time outdoors. Meanwhile, the Wyeth’s convenient commuting location offers access to adventure in all directions. Head north to ski country, south to Kennebunkport, into Boston for the evening, or to the airport and destinations anywhere in the world.

Visit thewyethfalmouth.com for more information.

Residences at The Wyeth are represented by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com.