Enjoy this classic coastal home by Pinnacle Home Builders, set back off desirable Foreside Road in Falmouth, Maine. Captivating and luxurious, this beautiful new construction cottage is a masterpiece of design and comfort.

Enter through the front door or the attached two-car garage. High-end neutral finishes throughout—including blonde wood in the staircase, and marble floors or tiled shower walls in bathrooms—elevate the whole home with simple, timeless style. The luxurious kitchen features an oversized quartz island, quartz backsplash, top-of-the-line Café appliances by GE and custom shelving in the walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the dining and living rooms, and you can access a side patio from sliding doors.

The first-floor primary suite has a custom tiled shower and vaulted ceilings, creating a serene retreat. You’ll also find a laundry room and common half-bath on the first floor. Upstairs are two large, ensuite bedrooms upstairs, as well as a bonus flex space that offers versatile living options.

This area of Falmouth puts residents close to everything the Portland metro area has to offer, including peaceful nature trails, local boat slips, golf courses and top-rated restaurants. Experience the best of Falmouth living in this exquisite home.

