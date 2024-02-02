14 Gifford Lane, Bucksport — $999,900

4 beds, 2 baths, 2,300 SF

Here’s one of those outside-of-Cumberland-county properties that might have you wondering, “what exactly is real estate value?” Bucksport is between Bangor and Blue Hill, and the listing says much of what you see in pictures has been renovated or overhauled in the last five years. There’s a three bed, two bath main house, an above-garage unit, a duplex and bunkhouse. The mountain-facing infinity pool is accompanied by the pool house and pool bar. Whole home generator too. Represented by The Emily Ellis Team, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Northeast Real Estate. See the full listing.

168 McKinley Court, Portland — $950,000

4 beds, 1.5 baths, 2,466 SF

Great Diamond Island in Casco Bay has a long history of human occupation. Pottery shards found on the island date from 300 BCE and 1200 CE. This dwelling was built around 1850 CE and is part of the National Register of Historic Places as well as the private Diamond Cove neighborhood. The brick homes face a parade ground lawn, part of U.S. military activities until 1947 CE. Gilded Age details inside: sweeping foyer, tin ceilings, two fireplaces. Modern kitchen, of course. Represented by Amy Farrell, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. See the full listing.

5020 Woody Creek Road, Carrabassett Valley — $1.05 million

4 beds, 2 baths, 2,300 SF

Located amidst the ski village at the base of Sugarloaf, this single-family home has year-round appeal, with its large back deck, solarium, hot tub, fireplace, skylights, first floor bedroom, central vacuum system and three-quarter acre plus lot that abuts the woods. On the main floor, the kitchen has a passthrough window and bar to a den, along with a dining room, living room and sunroom. Access cross country trails right off the property or take the resort shuttle to the ski lifts up the mountain. Represented by Deborah Pierce Mountainside Real Estate. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: