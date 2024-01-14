11 CHURCH STREET, UNIT 8, Rockport — $2.2 million

4 beds, 4 baths, 6,624 SF

It’s a big price tag, a lot of living space, and views of the harbor at this three-level condo within the original Rockport High School, built in 1865. The home is full of beautiful tiling, hardwood floors, stained glass, custom cabinetry and natural light, with two levels of wraparound porches. Listing includes the sale of Unit 7, an attached one-bedroom residence with a brand-new kitchen that could be used as a rental. Six additional residences in the association. Listed by Susan Shapiro-Laidlaw, Legacy Properties | Sotheby’s International Realty. See the full listing.

15 LANGSFORD ROAD, UNIT 9, Kennebunkport — $995,000

2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,534 SF

This cedar-shingled, end-unit townhome is at The Langsford, a freshly renovated complex in the historic Sinnett House in Cape Porpoise, built in 1900. The living room features a gas fireplace, and a heat pump provides more energy efficiency. Both bedrooms on the second floor have full ensuite bathrooms. Since this unit it is in the back, it enjoys a private, fenced-in patio and yard while sharing gardens, a fire pit and pool with neighbors in the eight additional residences. Listed by Jessica Girard, Pack Maynard & Associates Real Estate. See the full listing.

2 MOUNTAIN STREET, UNIT 2, Camden — $725,000

2 beds, 3 baths, 1,916 SF

At the prominent hilltop juncture of Main Street and Mountain Street sits this former church, built in 1900 and now with four total units. Unit 2 is across three floors, with landings looking out into the great room with literal cathedral ceilings, soaring gothic windows with stained glass. Take the elevator from the garage for direct access to the unit, including a stop at the second-floor primary suite. The newly renovated kitchen is on the lower level, with direct access to a private patio. Listed by Alicia Richardson, RE/MAX Jaret & Cohn. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: