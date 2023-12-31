As you enter Windward Way off Cape Elizabeth’s famed Shore Road, the stone walls announce your arrival to this one-of-a-kind waterfront property. Set on 1.6± acres with 220 feet of water frontage and just half a mile from Portland Headlight, the main home boasts unobstructed views of Casco Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The grand foyer leads directly to an open concept kitchen and formal dining space area where thoughtful updates have been made. The living room’s tall windows allow wonderful natural light to fill the room and dramatic views of the water.

The home also features five bedrooms, including a stunning first floor primary bedroom suite with sitting room and renovated primary bathroom. Almost every room in the main house enjoys stunning water views. Also on the property, right where you turn off Shore Road, are two, detached garages, one a two-car garage, the other a three-car carriage house with an updated, spacious one bedroom apartment above. At the main house is an attached two-car garage.

Windward Way is a home where you will find solace in the natural beauty of Casco Bay and the ocean, convenience to downtown Portland (less than 10 minutes), and relaxation throughout.

1 & 2 Windward Way is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX® By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com.