42 STATE STREET, UNIT 1, Portland — $669,500

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,421 SF

This unit is one of three in this circa 1860 building on the Casco Bay Bridge end of State Street, Wide plank floors, a vintage, decorative fireplace, and built-in storage add charm to this first-floor unit described as “meticulously maintained” in the listing. The front bedroom has a “glimpse” of the Fore River. Also, deeded off street parking. The price has been reduced by $15,500 since hitting the market in September, and there’s an open house on Sunday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Listed by John Hatcher, Keller Williams Realty. See the full listing.

180 HIGH STREET, APARTMENT 6, Portland — $419,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,112 SF

Reach this top floor unit in the Marlborough Building via the “birdcage” elevator and take in views of Back Cove from the kitchen and formal dining room. Pictures in the listing make it seem like the unit has recently been emptied, painted, and cleaned. Association fees include heat, water, and sewer, with a laundry room in the basement. Parking can be leased in the lot across the street. Now asking $30,000 less than when it went up for sale in August. Listed by John Hatcher, Keller Williams Realty. See the full listing.

9 BROWN STREET, UNIT 3A, Portland — $1.05 million

2 beds, 2 baths, 2,120 SF

Located in the Eastman Block Building between Congress and Free Streets, this industrial, and sprawling Arts District loft is the type of urban space you imagine in A Big City. While technically a two-bedroom unit, the doorless primary, guest room with barn door, and partial-height walls throughout can’t offer complete privacy. In-unit laundry though! Plus, building elevator, partial water views from the balcony, and the listing indicates deeded parking. Price down $50,000 since listing in November. Listed by Scott and Sandy Bonney, Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland. See the full listing.

