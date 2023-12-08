915 MEADOW ROAD, Casco — $2.95 million

4 beds, 5 baths, 7,821 SF

Ballers take note: Of course there’s a sauna, and almost 11.5 acres, plus 2,200 feet of waterfront and a dock on Parker Pond (warm up after swimming in the outdoor shower), and then there’s the classic main house, but also on the property is an outdoor basketball/pickleball court, and a renovated, two-story Maine dairy barn featuring the sauna, two offices, and a lofted fitness room that overlooks a collegiate-level half court with a raised panel hardwood floor, three backboards, and a wall-mounted scorekeeper. Listed by Jane Chase, Landvest, Inc. Off the market.

38 OSPREY REACH, Stockton Springs — $1.2 million

3 beds, 2.5+ baths, 3,400 SF

Modern furnishings and gym equipment will be included in the sale of this circa 2006 home on 2.4 acres with views of French’s Point in Maine’s Midcoast. The sauna is on the lower level with the gym, wine cellar, office space, and additional media/living room. Back upstairs, the high-end kitchen is filled with Smeg appliances. It opens to the dining room and grand living room with two-story ceilings and gas fireplace. Property owner has right of way to a secluded, rocky beach on Devereaux Cove. Listed by Jaime Fish Connell, ERA Cousens Realty, LLC. See the full listing.

29 HARBOR DRIVE, Tremont — $859,000

5 beds, 4 baths, 4,220 SF

Three buildings here: the two-bedroom main house with primary suite, multi-zone heating and cooling, and “smart” monitoring system, then the carriage house, which has been renovated from a garage to a two-bedroom with mini-kitchen and sauna and last, a little studio for more working space. Landscaping on the 1.2-acre lot is kept lush with irrigation. Perhaps the price is a little lower for this Mount Desert Island retreat because the property is in an odd spot, between a boat house and lobster pound, and the current septic is designed for two bedrooms. Listed by Carol Schaefer, The Davis Agency. See the full listing.

