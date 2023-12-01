• Rare single-family home with off street parking and private backyard on Munjoy Hill; renovated and improved top-to-bottom with marble floors, custom built-ins, high-end appliances

• Portland, Maine peninsula at your doorstep: Eastern Promenade and working waterfront, restaurants and shops on Washington Avenue and the Old Port

• Seller financing options available

• Open house Sunday, Dec. 1 from noon to 1:30

Welcome to the epitome of historic charm and modern luxury in the heart of Munjoy Hill in Portland, Maine.

This single-family home, thoughtfully restored from top to bottom, is a true gem. As you step inside through the classic New England mudroom lined with custom built-ins, you’ll enter the exquisite kitchen and eat-in area, complete with custom cabinets, an expansive eight-foot island with counter seating, and Thermador stainless steel appliances. This space is every chef’s dream come true.

The primary suite is a sanctuary of elegance, featuring a walk-through closet and a private, spa-like bathroom with heated Calacatta marble floors and a luxurious walk-in shower. This home is not just beautiful, but practical as well. New Hardie clapboard siding and a new roof have been installed, ensuring low maintenance for many years to come.

Outside, a spacious fenced backyard awaits, complete with a deck, carefully planned hardscaping, and seclusion provided by mature trees. It’s your own private oasis. A generously sized driveway accommodates two cars with ease, a rarity in this sought-after neighborhood.

Two blocks away from this address is the stunning Eastern Promenade, with its majestic view of Casco Bay, tennis and basketball courts, community gardens, playgrounds, public boat launch, and beach. Head down Congress Street to the restaurant scene on Washington Avenue and on to the vibrant Old Port, with its diverse dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

Come see this beautiful home yourself at an open house on Sunday, Dec. 3 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

61 Melbourne Street is listed by Karla Galli of Greater Portland Realty. Please contact Karla at karla@greaterportlandrealty.com or 207-797-7777 ext. 14.

