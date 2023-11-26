• Luxurious, contemporary-style, 6,900-square-foot home on Scarborough Beach with heated pool and expansive decks

• Second beachfront building envelope allows potential opportunity to construct a second residence on the grounds

• Remodeled chef’s kitchen, oceanfront great room with marble fireplace, two ensuite bedrooms on the first floor, second-level primary suite

• Prouts Neck is an exclusive enclave just 10 minutes’ drive to Route 1 amenities and 20 minutes to downtown Portland

This stunning, sprawling oasis on 4.3 acres boasts 400 feet of ocean frontage at the end of a private lane, providing the ultimate in privacy and tranquility. The property abuts Massacre Pond and the vast Scarborough Beach State Park conservation land, ensuring this haven remains a sanctuary of unspoiled natural beauty. A second beachfront building envelope allows the buyer the potential opportunity to construct a second residence on the grounds.

The luxurious, contemporary-style 6,900-square-foot home is a triumph of design, offering a remarkable blend of modern edge and coastal allure. The oceanfront great room features a marble fireplace and glass panel doors that fully open to the beachside veranda. The airy dining room takes you into the exquisitely remodeled kitchen, which has two stone islands, sleek custom cabinetry, and top-of-the-line appliances. The adjoining deck leads you to the in-ground heated pool and pool house.

Back inside, a second living room and two ensuite bedrooms offer unique charms. Each bedroom is adorned with hand-painted Italian wallpaper and meticulously designed baths. On the oceanside of the second level you’ll discover the primary bedroom, a perch unlike any other on Maine’s coast. Panoramic views of waves breaking along the coast greet you at every gaze. Completing the upper level are three meticulously renovated bedrooms, each graced with hand-painted and artistically themed wallpaper. The third living room and upper deck on this level offer an expansive vantage point.

Incomparable to any residence to come to the market in recent years, 33 Massacre Lane invites you to experience a lifestyle that blends luxury, natural beauty, and coastal serenity.

33 Massacre Lane is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com.

