• Custom built on 1.52 acres at Parker Pond, which has deep, cold water for fishing, above average water quality and a private boat launch for residents

• Cathedral ceilings, walls of windows, double-sided, indoor-outdoor hearth, and a private dock down a path through the woods

• Full basement and bonus room over garage can be completed for more living space; septic system designed for three bedrooms

• Sweet country stores, cafes, and major groceries within 20 minutes’ drive; just over an hour to Portland and western mountains for skiing

Welcome to Parker Pond, a hidden gem in Central Maine with limited development along its shore that preserves this peaceful place where time feels slower. Residents around here enjoy a private boat ramp, fantastic fishing, camping on the island preserves, call of the loons and the quiet of lakeside living.

This custom home has had one devoted owner and has been lovingly maintained. Cross the entryway porch to a light-filled living room, featuring cathedral ceilings, formal dining area, and walls of windows that blur the boundary between inside and out. A double-sided fieldstone fireplace can also be enjoyed from the screened porch. The kitchen will delight home chefs, with its Corian® countertops, custom cherry cabinetry, pantry, double ovens, dining area, and access to the large, exterior deck and private yard. Walk a park-like path through the trees to your private dock along 250 feet of lakeshore.

The first-floor primary suite has windows facing the lake, direct access to the deck, a walk-in closet, and full bath with a separate shower and jetted tub. With laundry and direct access to the two-car garage, this layout creates a single-level lifestyle, while the second floor has another ensuite bedroom and a loft-like, sunny sitting room, that overlooks the hearth.

The home can be further customized for its next occupant. The septic system is designed for three bedrooms, and both the immense, full basement or a room over the garage could be completed for more living space. Valuable energy systems include a whole home generator and radiant heat.

Removed but not remote, Fayette is 20 minutes from Winthrop or Manchester for major groceries and has its own general store, and quicker access to the Apple Shed in Kents Hill and Scapes Café in Mt. Vernon. From the Portland Jetport, it takes one hour and 15 minutes to make the escape to this serene slice of the Maine woods.

117 Dolloff Woods Road is listed by Trisha Cheney of Lakepoint Real Estate. Please contact Trisha at 207-716-6494 or at trisha@belgradelakepoint.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: