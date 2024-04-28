Welcome to 4 Stone Haven Drive, an impeccable home on Cape Porpoise that boasts exquisite craftsmanship and luxurious amenities. With over 4,000 square feet above grade and an additional 1,596 square feet in the finished, daylight basement, this stunning residence offers ample space for comfortable living and engaging a large gathering.

Situated amidst impressive, English garden-style landscaping, this home is a true oasis, enhanced by protected common area behind with seasonal water views and deeded water access. Step inside and be greeted by the grandeur of this home, starting with the eat-in chef’s kitchen featuring a custom island and top-of-the-line appliances. The adjacent dining room showcases a double-sided wood-burning fireplace shared with the living room, where cathedral ceilings create an atmosphere of spaciousness and elegance.

A den off the kitchen offers a cozy retreat, complete with a vaulted ceiling and skylights. Experience year-round enjoyment in the four-season sunroom, seamlessly connected to an outdoor kitchen, bar and grill, ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining. The main level also features a convenient office and a luxurious primary bedroom ensuite.

Upstairs, discover three bedrooms, including a second ensuite with a private balcony, while an apartment-style space over the garage offers versatility and privacy, complete with a kitchenette, gas fireplace, full bathroom and bedroom. The walk-out basement has additional living space with bedrooms and an entertainment room, providing endless possibilities for leisure and recreation

4 Stone Haven Drive is represented by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com.