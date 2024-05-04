7 FAIRWAY DRIVE, UNIT 7 — $325,000

2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,624 SF

Move-in ready, this townhouse duplex has a tiled open foyer with an arched window above the door. Pictures show large rooms with high ceilings painted in pastel green, blue and lavender. There’s a fascinating set-up in the primary: a soaking tub surrounded by carpet is in full view of the bedroom, having been placed out-side the entry to the WC. More standard features include an unfinished basement for storage and a back deck. Monthly association fee is $250. Represented by Todd Harvey, Pine Tree Realty of Maine. See full listing.

11 JUNCO DRIVE, UNIT 11 — $464,900

3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,431 SF

Built in 2021, this move-in ready duplex has a one-car garage and back deck. Pictures show a foyer leading to the open kitchen, dining and living rooms all with hardwood floors. Upstairs are three carpeted bedrooms and two full bathrooms with vanities made from the granite shown in the kitchen. Laundry is also on the upper level. Two heat pumps are in the mix, plus a basement with rear bulkhead access. Monthly association fee is $225. Represented by Kathy Jo Apon, Greater Portland Realty. See full listing.

1 WALNUT DRIVE, UNIT 1 — $355,000

2 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,044 SF

Find one-level living, a fenced-in backyard and an attached one-car garage at this development of 14 units located at the north end of Little Sebago. Built in 1986, one bedroom and a half-bath are arranged off the kitchen, with the primary bed and bath at the other end of the house. The back deck is accessed from the living room and there’s a storage shed on the premises. With original cabinets, vanities and flooring, cosmetic upgrades could really make it shine. Monthly association fee is $290. Represented by Lois O’Connor, Sunset Lakes Real Estate. See full listing.

