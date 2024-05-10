• First-floor, two bedroom, one bathroom condo on Munjoy Hill, just blocks from the Eastern Prom and some of Portland’s best restaurants

• Move-in ready with a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout and tile in the bathroom

• Deeded off-street parking: extra-large space could accommodate tandem parking of two compact cars

• Laundry and dedicated storage on site in this established, three-unit building on a quiet street

Happy Mother’s Day weekend! We are grateful to work with so many different types of people moving into and around Maine. Something that brings us unique joy is working with clients who want to be closer to their loved ones. We can help them find a dream home in one of our favorite neighborhoods in one of the best cities in the world.

This first-floor condo is accessed up four or five steps in the front and rear of the building. You enter first through a hallway that runs the length of the unit. The front living room is lined with windows facing quiet Moody Street and Marada Adams Park. A built-in cabinet shows off the period charm of this 1911 building, and there’s space for a four or six seat table.

Through the living room is the remodeled kitchen with stainless GE appliances, including a gas stove and dishwasher. Bedrooms are to the back, here there’s also a small, private porch. Coin operated laundry machines and a dedicated storage space are in the basement, to which this unit has interior access. The deeded parking space is extra-large, and could possibly fit two, tandem-parked, compact cars.

51 Moody Street, #1 is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email ranellogroup@gmail.com.

