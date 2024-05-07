Malone Commercial Brokers presents for lease a 2,592± SF retail space in a high traffic area of downtown Portland, Maine.

594 Congress Street is within the Charles Q. Clapp Block, one the oldest commercial buildings in the city. Also known as the Hay Building, it sits at the intersections of Congress, High and Free Streets, surrounded by the Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square Park, the State Theatre and multiple restaurants and bars. Located between Monument Square and the West End, this location is regularly accessed by city residents and day trippers.

The street level space has entry points from Congress and Free Streets. Large windows on each side bring in natural light to create an inviting atmosphere. Two ADA-compliant restrooms are within the retail space, and the HVAC system is powered by heat pump. Previously occupied by Starbucks, the current build has a service counter with multiple seating areas separated by partial walls.

Zoning allows for multiple commercial uses.

Lease Rate: $28/SF MG

This listing is represented by Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland, Maine. Please contact Peter at 207-318-8888 or peter@malonecb.com.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: