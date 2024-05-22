The finance director of Westbrook schools has been charged with driving drunk, but police have repeatedly refused to provide more than scant details in the case.

“I can confirm for you that Brian Mazjanis, a 57-year-old male from Portland, was charged by Westbrook PD with OUI on April 26, 2024. Because of the pending prosecution, I am unable to provide the log entry or report,” Capt. Steve Goldberg of Westbrook Police said in an email May 17 to the American Journal.

Goldberg, after being asked to reconsider releasing the public information, cited a state statute that states that police can withhold records that would “result in public dissemination of prejudicial information concerning an accused person or concerning the prosecution’s evidence that will interfere with the ability of a court to impanel an impartial jury.”

“Pursuant to Title 16, Section 804, Subsection 2, we cannot release the information requested,” Goldberg wrote.

Basic information generally available to the public that police are withholding in this case include time of day or night of the incident, location along with type and owner of the vehicle involved.

Mazjanis would not comment when reached at the school department May 13. “We’re not talking about that,” he said, and said the reporter’s phone call had ruined his day.

Superintendent Peter Lancia did not respond by the paper’s deadline to a voice mail left at the department early Wednesday seeking to speak with him nor to an email Wednesday specifically asking for comment about the Mazjanis OUI charge.

Mazjanis was not arrested.

Police Chief Sean Lally said in an email Mail 15 that Mazjanis was “summonsed and released” and he was not photographed.

Goldberg said the case has been filed with the court. But the American Journal went to Cumberland County Court in Portland on May 17 and May 21 and was told by a clerk on both occasions there was no filing relevant to Mazjanis. Goldberg did not have a court docket number for the case, but said that the court would.

The case surfaced from an anonymous tip to the Portland Press Herald.

Mazjanis was named finance director in 2021 after being the principal at Saccarappa Elementary School. He has been with the school department for 18 years.

