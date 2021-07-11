BOSTON — Prior to Sunday’s series finale versus the Philadelphia Phillies, the Boston Red Sox announced the signing of closer Matt Barnes to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2024.

This year, the first-time All-Star has made 37 appearances, holding a record of 4-2 with 19 saves and a 2.68 ERA. Set to hit free agency after the season, Barnes will now be under club control through at least 2023.

“This is a first class organization that treats us like family and provides a winning opportunity every single season, so I’m incredibly grateful to them and honored and humbled to be able to continue my career in Boston,” Barnes said.

“I’m looking forward to many more winning seasons and World Series titles here.”

While talks had been on-and-off recently regarding an extension, Barnes was excited that he and the Sox front office could come to a deal he felt he was worthy of.

“The one thing that I’ve always said, and I made this clear to Chaim (Bloom) and everybody, I just wanted a fair contract for what I was doing,” Barnes said, “and we were able to not only come to that, but when you add everything else into the equation, this was just a place I wanted to stay.”

“I love the city of Boston, I love playing for the fans here, so when you start to add up all of these things, there really wasn’t a place I wanted to play that wasn’t Boston,” he added. “I’m really happy we were able to get something done.”

Bloom, the Red Sox’s chief baseball officer, called it “a great day” for the organization.

“Obviously we’ve all seen it over the past number of years, Matt has established himself as one of the better relievers in baseball, and this year he’s taken his game to a whole new level in an even bigger role,” Bloom said.

“This place isn’t for everybody, but people who love being here, I think they recognize and see the Red Sox as more than just a place to play or a place to work, they see it as a family,” he continued. “That’s how a lot of people here see it, that’s how Matt sees it, and it’s true. That’s a big reason why we’re sitting here today.”

Barnes, a first-round pick in 2011 who made his major-league debut with the Red Sox in 2014, is the longest-tenured pitcher on Boston’s roster.

Before signing the extension, the 31-year-old reiterated his wishes to remain in Boston beyond this season.

PHILLIES: Pitcher Aaron Nola was scratched from his start Sunday at Boston and placed on the COVID-19 injured list along with three of his teammates.

Nola (6-5) was scheduled to start in the interleague series finale against the Red Sox before the All-Star break.

The Phillies announced before the game that Nola was scratched and replaced with right-hander Brandon Kintzler for Sunday’s start.

In addition to Nola, third-baseman Alec Bohm was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive, the Phillies said. Right-handed pitcher Connor Brogdon and left-hander Bailey Falter were placed on the list because of contact tracing, the Phillies said.

BRAVES: Atlanta will have to adjust to playing without All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for the remainder of the season.

The 23-year-old Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee in the fifth inning of Atlanta’s 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

An MRI showed the severity of the injury and the Braves made the announcement after the game, finishing the year for one of the most dynamic players in the majors.

”(Acuña’s injury) is just another punch in the gut that we have to endure,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said on Sunday morning before the series finale against the Marlins.

“He’s a young strong guy, he’ll recover great and he’ll continue a Hall of Fame career when he’s done.”

Snitker said that he did have a very good conversation with Acuña shortly after the MRI results were received.

