WESTBROOK – Eva Elizabeth Roy, 93, died Wednesday July 7, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 30, 1928, in Westbrook a daughter of Philip and Domitile (LeBlanc) Moreau.

Eva grew up in Westbrook and attended local schools. She was a dedicated homemaker that loved to golf, knit, and crochet. She’ll be remembered as the sweetest person on earth and the best mom.

In addition to her parents Eva was predeceased by her son, Donald J. Roy in 1988; son in-law, Peter Plummer in 2017; and five siblings.

She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Hurbain Roy; daughter, Susan Plummer; sisters Anita and Lorraine, brother, Philip; grandchildren Tina, Nickerson and her husband Kevin, Alan and his wife Faye, and Jessica and her husband Sean; and great-grandchildren Rilee, Urijah, Jayden and Bayleigh.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday July 14 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service. To express condolences or to participate in Eva’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

