GORHAM – Ronald E. Flagg, 87, of Willowdale Drive, passed away on July 4, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Portland. He was born in Portland, a son of Fred and Katherine (Stokes) Winslow.

Ron was predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Flagg and a son, John Flagg.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Carole A. Keaten; sons, Michael Flagg and Christopher Flagg and his wife Cheryl; grandchildren, Colin and Katie.

A Celebration of Life service will be held later.

