Robert L. Cady, 95, of Wells, passed away peacefully at his home after a period of failing health.

He was born in Wells, on April 2, 1926, son of Robert and Gladys (Hilton) Cady. After attending Wells schools, Bob joined the U.S. Navy serving during World War II as a coxswain on various vessels from New York to Europe. He was so honored to have gone on the Honor Flight in 2019 to Washington, D.C. He proudly wore his World War II hat in his travels.

Bob and wife, Mae, enjoyed traveling the United States, twice, in their RV. They visited all the national parks along the way. They had been to Germany, France, England and Alaska. For most of their lives they wintered in Florida. For 26 years, Bob owned and operated R. L. Cady Oil with his wife by his side. Here, he honed his gift of gab. There was never a quick customer stop, as his sons would attest to. He had also worked for Milliard Construction after selling his business.

He enjoyed spending time at the family camp , watching his grandchildren learn to swim and play in the water and then in recent years his great-grandchildren do the same. There were many family gatherings in the tiny camp that gave endless amounts of joy..

Until recently, Bob could be seen driving around town. Stopping in to say hello to whomever may be outside along his daily route. He was a frequent at the drive-through at Kennebunk Savings to see “his girls.”

He had an extensive collection of electric trains that he enjoyed sharing with his grandchildren. Bob was a member of the Ocean Lodge 142 of Wells, Blue Lodge, Kora Temple Shrine, York County Shrine, and for many years, as a member of the Renegades, drove his yellow jeep in parades raising money for the Shriners Hospital.

Bob was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Mae Cady; daughter-in-law, Karen Cady, son William Cady, twin brothers, Carroll and Harold Cady, two sisters, Margaret Brewster and Priscilla Galeucia.

Surviving are three sons, Douglas Cady of York, Michael Cady and wife Donna of Kennebunk, Stephen Cady and companion Elaine McDougal of Hermon; seven grandchildren; Wendy (Matt) Szaniawski, Aaron (Kristin) Cady, Moon Cady, Nicholas (Amanda) Cady, Dustin (Sadie) Cady, Erik (Sarah) Cady, Emily (Brandon) Cady; eight great-grandchildren, Ben, Sophie, Emry, J.D., Tyler, Kalliope, Lillian and Everly.

The family would like to thank the staff at Constellation Hospice. Libby, your compassion and skill is second to none, Nicole, always with a kind hand and smile and the rest of the staff. Thank You! To Susan, we could not have found a more kind, compassionate and competent caretaker. We are forever grateful to you. To Arcardia, as well. Because of you all, we were able to keep Bob at home in his final months. There are no words. To Ellen and Tracy, thank you for your frequent meals and helping hands. So many special people in this world!

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, July 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick. Friends who wish may contribute to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Bob and Mae will be laid to rest in the First Parish Cemetery in York at a later date.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous