Police say that the body of 55-year old Wendy Lewis, the Freeport woman that was reported missing since July 7, has been found by a fisherman a few miles offshore.
According to a social media post by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the cause of death is unknown at this time.
“The Coast Guard assisted with the recovery,” the post read. “All our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”
Police said that Lewis was last seen on security camera footage around 3:15 p.m. on July 7 in Brunswick at the Dunkin’. Her vehicle was found in Bristol that same day.
