Mid Coast Hospital
Jayden Douglas Frye, born July 2 to Krista Ann Perow and Brolin David Frye of Bath. Grandparents are Lisa Gatti and Douglas Perow of Wiscasset and Lynn and David Frye of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Nancy and Tony Gatti of Wiscasset.
Jenna Lynn Lapointe, born July 2 to Emily Faith (Hodgdon) and Aaron James Lapointe of Woolwich.

filed under:
births

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles