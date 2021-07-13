Mid Coast Hospital
Jayden Douglas Frye, born July 2 to Krista Ann Perow and Brolin David Frye of Bath. Grandparents are Lisa Gatti and Douglas Perow of Wiscasset and Lynn and David Frye of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Nancy and Tony Gatti of Wiscasset.
Jenna Lynn Lapointe, born July 2 to Emily Faith (Hodgdon) and Aaron James Lapointe of Woolwich.
