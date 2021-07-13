KENNEBUNK

Museum looking for creatives for steampunk fair

The Brick Store Museum is seeking artists, performers, and crafters to participate in its 7th annual Southern Maine Steampunk Fair, set to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at the museum, at 117 Main St.

The event will explore the theme of steampunk and how history is used creatively. Steampunk-inspired crafts and artwork will be on display; presentations, how-to’s and lectures will be scheduled throughout the day; and tours of the museum’s exhibitions all are included in the fair.

Those who create steampunk-style art, research Victorian history, or are interested in being a vendor or performer at the event are invited to contact the museum at [email protected]

AUGUSTA

UMA to hold annual fundraiser golf tournament

The University of Maine at Augusta Athletic Department will host its 13th annual golf tournament on July 29 at the Waterville Country Club at 39 Country Club Road, Oakland.

The format is an 18 hole, 4-person scramble with a shotgun start. Registration deadline is Monday, July 19.

Proceeds from the tourney will support all UMA Athletics teams. Organized by coaches and staff, student-athletes also will participate in the event.

For more information, go to umamoose.com/information/Golf_tournament/index

FREEPORT

Rotary announces scholarship recipients

The Freeport Maine Rotary Club recently granted 2021 scholarships to high school seniors, who plan to continue post-graduate studies this fall.

The student recipients include Aynslie Decker of Durham received the Stephen B. Leighton Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Decker will attend the University of New England.

Brianna Foley of Freeport received the Beth Willhoite Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500. Foley will attend the University of Maine at Orono.

Jane Dawson of Pownal received the Gordon Glover Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500. Dawson will attend Macalester University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Sydney Morrison of Freeport received the Ken Toner Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500. Morrison will attend the University of Southern Maine this fall.

CAPE ELIZABETH & SOUTH PORTLAND

Students awarded scholarship from rotary club

For over 30 years, the South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club has awarded $1,000 to students who demonstrate exceptional service, both in their school and community.

Recipients of this year’s “Rotary Club of South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Service Above Self Scholarship” include Julia Torre, Swetha Palaniappan, Hannah Liess, Finn McQueeney, Lila Gaudrault and Jinya Fisher-LaPlante, all of Cape Elizabeth; Connor Dobson, Fiona Stawarz, and Kyle Rand, all of South Portland; and Sasha Garland-Dore, a Cape Elizabeth resident from Maine Connections Academy.

YARMOUTH

Student earns second in history competition

Maya Faulstich, an eighth-grader from Frank H. Harrison Middle School, placed second for her individual performance in the 2021 National History Day competition, under the guidance of teacher Charlotte Agell. The internationally recognized program promotes the study of history by middle and high school students, who perform independent research on a topic of their choosing that fits the year’s theme. They then present their work via a performance, exhibit, documentary, website, or paper that is judged by history professionals.

Faulstich’s project, “A Climate Carol,” highlights how the Keep America Beautiful campaign in the 1950s-1970s had a lasting negative influence on how the public thinks about litter and trash, and how they continue to influence public opinion today. In a clever twist, she wrote the performance in the spirit of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” Faulstich’s Junior Individual Performance marks the first time a Maine student has taken a spot in that category.

Other nationally recognized projects from Maine include Outstanding Affiliate Award Winners. In the junior division, Jillian Muller, Charlotte McGreevy, and Brittany Carrier from Buckfield Jr./Sr. High School were recognized for their documentary “Communicating with Children: How Fred Rogers Approached Tough Topics with Kids.” And, Uyen Nguyen from John Bapst Memorial High School earned top honors in the senior division for her website “United States Involvement in the Vietnam War: The Impacts of Multimedia on Mainstream Opinion and U.S. Foreign Policy.”

This year, the National History Day (NHD) contest theme was “Communication in History: the Key to Understanding.”

NHD in Maine is sponsored by the Margaret Chase Smith Foundation, University of Maine, and the Maine Masonic College and is responsible for hosting regional contests in Lewiston and Bangor, and the state contest at UMaine. For the second year in a row, the 2021 national contest was virtual.

WELLS

Time capsule reflects student life during the pandemic

Members of the Wells Town Office, the Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit, Wells Public Library, and the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District gathered at Founders Park in late May to witness the Wells 200 Committee Time Capsule Sealing and Burial ceremony. The project included three Wells Elementary School fourth grade students, who helped plan and gather items for the time capsule that will be unearthed in 2121.

The ceremony originally was planned for 2020, celebrating Maine’s 200th anniversary of statehood, but the pandemic forced plans to be paused. As students and teachers navigated a new normal for learning during the pandemic, their stories and experiences became a new focus for the time capsule’s contents.

Items placed in the capsule include a student-created book, school T-shirts, a stone from Wells Beach, a scrapbook with text, photos, a discovery map of Wells, and local restaurant menus. It also includes a copy of “Superintendent’s Update,” notices from Wells Elementary School Principal April Noble and Superintendent Jim Daly providing CDC pandemic guidelines, two masks, and news articles related to COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

Following the ceremony, a round metal plaque was placed to mark the capsule’s location.

Funding for the marker and the capsule came from a grant secured by the Wells 200 Committee and Andrea Kazilionas. The grant came with suggested guidelines to make the capsule project and other activities intergenerational. The ceremony can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=lKRC0f0Hq3k

