PORTLAND

Coast Guard Sector Northern New England change-of-command ceremony

Capt. Amy F. Florentino relieved Capt. Brian J. LeFebvre as commander of Coast Guard Sector Northern New England on June 25 during a change-of-command ceremony at the Portland Ocean Gateway, with Rear Adm. Thomas G. Allan Jr., Coast Guard First District commander, presiding over the ceremony.

Florentino is currently the Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie deputy commander, a position she has held since July 2019. LeFebvre will be retiring from active duty.

Coast Guard Sector Northern New England executes operational missions across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and northeastern New York in an area of responsibility that spans hundreds of miles of coastline and 11,000 square nautical miles of water.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is conducted to demonstrate a continuation of trust and authority within the chain of command.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: