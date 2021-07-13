KENNEBUNK

Museum’s local history exhibition reimagined

The Brick Store Museum has reimagined its mainstay local history exhibition, now titled “Who Makes History? How Peoples, Museums and Archaeology Can Tell the Full Story,” on display at 117 Main St. The exhibition now includes areas exploring two recent archaeological projects taking place in the area: the Cape Porpoise excavation of a 700-year-old Wabanaki dugout canoe, and the Kennebunk Bicentennial Legacy Project, investigating the Freed Enslaved People’s Community that existed in Kennebunk between 1790 and 1830.

The exhibition is separated into three parts; first, the museum inspects its own collecting practices over its 85 years in existence, and takes note of how these have curated a particular local history over time; the exhibition then flows into the Cape Porpoise Archipelago archaeology work currently undertaken by the Cape Porpoise Archaeology Alliance (of which the museum is a part), focusing on the early indigenous inhabitants of the region.

In a third section, and on display to the public for the first time, are the results of a years-long (2018–2021) archaeological study of the Freed Enslaved People’s Community that existed in Kennebunk from 1790 to 1830. Visitors will discover more about the work done, and who lived in this community. This exhibition was sponsored by the Town of Kennebunk’s Bicentennial Committee, which funded the archaeological dig as part of its legacy projects leading to the town’s 200th anniversary in 2020.

Learn more about the exhibition, open hours, admission fees and related programming, go to brickstoremuseum.org.

DENMARK

Band welcomes kids, adults to show

Bee Parks and The Hornets will perform at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bicentennial Park, across from the Denmark Arts Center at 50 West Main St.

This indie pop-rock band combines music, puppetry, and audience participation to inspire young people to get up and move – both with their feet and in their communities. With original songs that promote kindness, equality, self-confidence, social justice, environmental awareness and dancing, Bee Parks and the Hornets take audience members of all ages on a musical adventure that will open up spirits and imaginations.

COVID guidelines will be observed. Family Fun Saturdays will be pay-what-you-can this summer. Pre-registration is requested.

CAMDEN

Take a tour of gardens and barns

Camden Garden Club’s 73rd annual Garden Tour returns on Thursday, featuring five gardens and two historic barns open to ticket holders. Those spaces range from large to small, and from fairly new to a property with perennials planted over 30 years ago.

The garden gates will open at 9:30 a.m., with the last entry at 3:30 p.m.

All tickets are $35 and are available online at camdengardenclub.org, or at the following retailers: Brambles, Fiore, Flowers by Hoboken, Glendarragh Lavender, Green Thumb, Guini Ridge, Moose Crossing, Owl & Turtle, Plants Unlimited, Seasons Downeast, and at the Camden Chamber of Commerce.

Community jazz orchestra offers free concert

Mondaynite Jazz Orchestra (MoJO) returns to the Camden Public Library Camden Amphitheatre for a free concert from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, at 55 Main St.

The mission of MoJO is to be the premier community jazz orchestra in the Midcoast area. The group performs a variety of musical styles including traditional big band, Latin, funk, and blues.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and a picnic supper.

For more details, visit librarycamden.org.

WELLS

Vocal quintet hosts concert in the park

The Bel Airs vocal quintet will perform a concert of popular late 1950s and early ’60s doo-wop music at 6:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Wells Harbor Summer Concert Series at the Hope Hobbs Gazebo in Wells Harbor Community Park, 331 Harbor Road.

There is plenty of free parking or take the trolley directly to the park. Admission is free (contributions accepted) and there is abundant bench seating. Attendees may bring blankets or folding chairs and picnic supper to enjoy.

For more details, go to wellstown.org/concerts, or call 646-5113.

Library posts activities schedule

Wells Public Library will offer the following youth and adult programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• “A Scales and Tails” presentation with Chewonki will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, featuring hands-on contact with some live reptiles at the library.

• Stories in the Woods at Beach Plum Farm, a new program offered by Great Works Regional Land Trust in partnership with the library, will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, with participants invited to investigate the world of gardening. Listen to a library read-aloud, then follow Great Works staff on a guided walk through Beach Plum Farm to explore the grounds. Open to families with kids of all ages, designed for ages 2-5. Registration is required as space is limited. To register or for more information, please contact Great Works at [email protected] or call 646-3604.

• Chill with a Chapter Book podcast will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday. All ages are invited to listen as Allison reads “Harriet the Spy” by Louise Fitzhugh. Listen at anchor.fm/wells-youth-services.

• Mother Goose Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The program is for ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays at the Wells Harbor Pavilion.

• For adults, there will be a Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Class at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Discover how to incorporate local produce like herbs, cucumbers, berries, tomatoes, etc. into cocktails. Email Stefanie at [email protected] for a Zoom invitation.

• Fiber Arts will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday to do group or individual needle craft projects. All ages and levels of ability are welcomed to attend.

For more details, contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

WINDHAM

St. Anthony Festival celebrates new parish

In celebration of the new St. Anthony of Padua Parish, the inaugural St. Anthony Festival is set to unfold Friday and Saturday on the grounds of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, located on 919 Roosevelt Trail.

The festival will kick off with a Mass of Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. Friday, including a blessing of the statue of St. Anthony, a candlelight procession to the outdoor shrine of St. Anthony, and a reception in the courtyard.

On Saturday, an outdoor festival will begin at 10 a.m. featuring a variety of foods, crafts, baked goods, raffles, a yard sale, activities for the kids, s’mores with a fire pit, and live music. The festival will pause for Mass at 4 p.m. and then resume with a community dinner and reception from 5 to 8 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed to help with the event. For more details, call Mary Hopkins at 857-0490, Teresa Ledue at 857-0490, or Carol Kennie at 650-1304.

