Westbrook’s state delegation, together, fought for and delivered policies that will help alleviate the economic strains we have faced from the COVID-19 pandemic and made crucial strides in addressing health care inequities and the climate crisis.

In Augusta, we passed legislation that will help ease the property tax burden of homeowners in Westbrook, raise Maine’s state funding of public education to 55%, fully fund municipal revenue sharing at 5% and make investments to support long-term care providers. Individually, we put forward legislation that will help Westbrook now and for years to come.

Sen. Catherine Breen, the chairperson of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, helped craft and advocate for this budget, which passed with bipartisan support.

Sen. Heather Sanborn sponsored legislation to improve access to HIV prevention medications in an effort to reduce HIV transmission, in addition to sponsoring legislation to ensure continued access to telehealth services as Maine’s state of emergency comes to an end.

Rep. Suzanne Salisbury sponsored legislation to attract filmmakers to Maine by providing a tax incentive, bringing in new revenue and adding to Maine’s culture.

Rep. Morgan Rielly sponsored legislation that will establish the Maine Service Fellows and the Maine Climate Corps, expanding our service programing and providing younger Mainers the chance to serve our rural communities and work together to mitigate the effects of the climate crisis.

It’s an honor serving Westbrook, and we look forward to continuing to fight for you as we prepare for the second session.

Sen. Catherine Breen, D-Cumberland

Sen. Heather Sanborn, D-Cumberland

Rep. Suzanne Salisbury, D-Westbrook

Rep. Morgan Rielly, D-Westbrook

