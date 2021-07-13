Emelda M. Bonang 1926 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Emelda M. Bonang, 94, of Dewey Dr., joined her beloved husband Al in heaven on Friday July 9, 2021. She was born in the French town of Eagle Lake on Aug. 22, 1926, the third of six children. Her parents were Edward and Delina Dube Langlais. At nine, she moved to Howland. In high school she moved to Brunswick to work in the Cabot Mill. There she met her future husband, Alden J. Bonang. After their marriage in 1948 they settled on Mere Point Rd. in Brunswick. She worked at Healthtex as a seamstress until she choose to raise her family of four. Emelda helped Al build their home. The street, Melden Drive, a cottage in St. Albans, and their son’s home. When the family was grown they enjoyed bus tours and traveled throughout the country and Canada, and snowbird times in Florida with her sister and brother in law. She was predeceased by her parents, Al her husband of 67 years, her sisters Madeline, Rose and Jeanne, a brother Fern and a grandson Dane. Surviving is her three sons, Paul J. Bonang and his wife, Connie Byras, Richard and Cindy Bonang, and Allan and his wife Mary Beth Bonang; a daughter, Barbara Bonang and her husband, Bo Hutchins; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, one great great grandson and one more great on the way. Visiting hours will be Thursday 4 to 6 p.m., at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing St., Brunswick. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 9am Friday at All Saints Parish, St. John the Baptist Church, Pleasant St., Brunswick. To express your thoughts and condolences to the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book