Rose Elaine Mendes 1932 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Rose Elaine Mendes, 88 of East Harpswell died Friday July 9, 2021, surrounded by her children after a brief illness and stay at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Brunswick, Maine on September 3, 1932 the daughter of Alfred and Irma Pierce Rackley. Elaine attended Topsham schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1950. On May 12, 1951 she married Francis Mendes. Elaine was employed at Brunswick Savings Institution. for a brief period. She was a lifelong “stay at home mom” and raised five children. She is survived by four children, Andrew, Edward, Ellen and Stephen and their spouses. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Francis, son David and two grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 14th from 5-7 PM at Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 15th at 10AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish 132 McKeen St. Brunswick. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Cundy’s Harbor Fire & Rescue c/o Burr Taylor 45 Taylor Road, Harpswell, Maine 04079.

