BRUNSWICK – Victoria Skillings Muller, April 7, 1947, passed away from natural causes, in the presence of her cherished friends, Erin and Steve Nortonen.

Victoria was a one of a kind free spiri, loved politics, cooking, gardening and her family. She is survived by her oldest son, Adam Muller and his wife Sharon, along with their five children;

Dustin,. Paetra, Heidi, Sarah Anne and Addison; of Clayton, North Carolina: and by her youngest son, Kyle Muller and his wife Gina, along with their three children; Rya, Elija, and Scarlett Victoria of Boulder. Colorado. She also is survived by her stepsister, Marion Hall Oxenhom; of

The Villages, Florida and Chrystal Inman her “surrogate daughter” from Brewer, Maine

Victoria graduated from Brunswick High School and later from the University of Maine’s School of Law. She served as guardian ad litem for over 25 years.

She has requested a private celebration of life on her beloved Bailey Island.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to y

our local Hospice.

Guest Book