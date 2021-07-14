GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mark C. McGinnis, 45, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital after battling a long respiratory illness, surrounded by his family.

Mark was born in Portland, Maine, on January 6, 1976, a son of Peter J. McGinnis of South Portland and Marcia Foster McGinnis of Cape Elizabeth, now residing in Greensboro.

He was a 1994 graduate of Scarborough High School in Scarborough, ME, and a 1998

graduate of Elon College in Elon, N.C.

Mark spent his younger years in Southern Maine where he was an active Eagle Scout and EMT for the Town of Scarborough. He was invited to be a member of the Town of Scarborough’s Coastal Pollution Committee and was one of the first-ever high school students to become a member of any town committee. He was selected his Junior year to join the crew of The Arctic Schooner Bowdoin where he cruised the coast of Maine from Portland to Castine, while studying seamanship and the ocean.

During college, he ran the Elon Volunteers office and graduated with a degree in communications. After college he worked for the Red Cross; as a furniture builder specializing in tin work; was an active paramedic with the Guilford County EMS team for almost 10 years; and owned and operated his own computer-repair business.

He was a small group leader throughout his adult life. One of his biggest gifts to the next generation was when he mentored two separate groups of students at Grace Community Church, over a course of 12 years, as they grew from sixth graders until they completed high school. He was also a longtime attendee of Calvary Church.

Mark was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He loved the Lord and shared the good news of Jesus with everyone he met. His witty sense of humor, inviting smile and generous spirit paved the way for many deep friendships throughout his life.

Survivors include his wife, Dalerie C. McGinnis – they were married for 13 years, his daughter Sarah (7) and son Matthew (1), his parents Marcia and Peter McGinnis of Greensboro, his sister Meredith Doster, her husband Steve and their two daughters Aniston and Ashton of Alpharetta, Ga.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation at Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 where a funeral service will follow at the church at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, immediately following the funeral service.

Forbis and Dick Guilford is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at http://www.forbisanddick.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the young family’s GoFundMe page to support his surviving wife and children (www.gofund.me/f773c3d1) or to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 8201 Corporate Drive, Suite 1000, Hyattsville, MD 20785.

﻿

