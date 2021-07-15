Explore different perspectives and uses of the night sky and the stars with a virtual program and catered picnic dinner from the Brick Store Museum. On Friday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. the museum will welcome guest speakers presenting different perspectives of the history of the night sky, including Anne Jennison, Abenaki Storyteller and Ian Durham, professor of physics at St. Anselm.

The virtual program is paired with a take-out picnic dinner, catered by For the Love of Food & Drink in Wells.

The take-out dinner offers fried chicken or smoked tempeh with assorted sides and dessert. Tickets are $25 for museum members, $30 for non-members, and are available online and in person at the museum. Participants can bring take-out dinner back home or eat outside while watching the museum program on a favorite device. Tickets can also be purchased just for the virtual program at $10 each.

Night Sky dinner tickets should be reserved by July 27. Those purchasing program-only tickets can purchase up until the time of the event.

Dinners will be available for pick-up between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, July 30. Attendees will be emailed a link to attend the virtual program on Friday, July 30. For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-985-4802.

