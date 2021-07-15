SOUTH PORTLAND – Margaret “Peg” Randall, 70, passed away at her home in South Portland on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Peg was born in Portland, the daughter of John and Margaret Quinn. She attended Portland public schools, graduating from Portland High School in 1969. After a time working at the South Portland Nursing Home, Peg began her career as a pharmacy technician at Maine Medical Center, working for 18 years until her retirement in 2007 to pursue her passions with her love and best friend, John Muldoon. In her retirement, they traveled extensively, loving their time in Portugal, Ireland, and Mexico.

Peg never met a person she didn’t like. She had a large, close-knit group of friends who started Harris Charities, a local organization that provided Christmas for families lacking means, highlighted by their annual fundraising auction at Rosie’s.

Peg is survived by her partner of 37 years, John Muldoon; her son, Scott, and his wife, Nicole and her grandsons, Raylan and Kanon; her daughter, Sarah, and her granddaughters, Emily and Reagan; her brothers Mark, John, and William; her sister, Sarah, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Paul Kelley.

A celebration of Peg’s life will be held on Saturday, July 17, at 4 p.m., at Willows Pizza & Restaurant, 740 Broadway in South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Peg’s obituary or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.conroytullywalker.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous