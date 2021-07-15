Community Day parade Aug. 7

Fire Chief Nathan Schools will lead the town’s Community Day parade at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Tory Hill.

Community Day is held in conjunction with Dorcas Fest and includes a full slate of activities, including a car show, Mallett Brothers concert

and fireworks.

Town Clerk John Myers has announced a long list of parade entries and is accepting more. Units already registered include school floats, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Chandler’s Military Band, BB & J & Company Band on a float, antique vehicles, state of Maine seal float, church groups

and several business entries.

Canceled last year, the parade theme will honor Maine’s bicentennial.

For more information, contact Myers at 929-6171 or email [email protected]

Register for the parade online by visiting buxton.me.us/home/news/town-buxton-community-parade.

Police calls rising

Buxton Police Department reported to the town’s Board of Selectmen on June 30 that calls were up 72% during the first half of this year.

Criminal and civil charges included 53 arrests and 116 criminal and/or civil summonses.

SAD 6 summer hours

Summer hours are now in effect at SAD 6, 94 Main St., Buxton.

Central office will be open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and by appointment only on Friday.

It can be reached at 929-3831.

