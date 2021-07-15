Community Day parade Aug. 7
Fire Chief Nathan Schools will lead the town’s Community Day parade at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Tory Hill.
Community Day is held in conjunction with Dorcas Fest and includes a full slate of activities, including a car show, Mallett Brothers concert
and fireworks.
Town Clerk John Myers has announced a long list of parade entries and is accepting more. Units already registered include school floats, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Chandler’s Military Band, BB & J & Company Band on a float, antique vehicles, state of Maine seal float, church groups
and several business entries.
Canceled last year, the parade theme will honor Maine’s bicentennial.
For more information, contact Myers at 929-6171 or email [email protected]
Register for the parade online by visiting buxton.me.us/home/news/town-buxton-community-parade.
Police calls rising
Buxton Police Department reported to the town’s Board of Selectmen on June 30 that calls were up 72% during the first half of this year.
Criminal and civil charges included 53 arrests and 116 criminal and/or civil summonses.
SAD 6 summer hours
Summer hours are now in effect at SAD 6, 94 Main St., Buxton.
Central office will be open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and by appointment only on Friday.
It can be reached at 929-3831.
-
