Live music schedule

El Grande will entertain when live music at the Vallee Square Outside Dining Park opens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Discover Downtown Westbrook and the city sponsor the series that continues on Thursdays weekly to Sept. 2.

Maine Middle Eastern Ensemble will play at 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10.

Band Beyond Description will entertain at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, in the summer concert series at Riverbank Park on Main Street. The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will host a cookout, selling burgers, hot dogs and beverages. The summer concert continues through Aug. 31.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported July 14, 1971, the door of the men’s room at the Pride’s Corner Sunoco Station had been forced open. Patrolman Syphers discovered the break-in at 2 a.m.

Visit historical society

The Westbrook Historical Society, 426 Bridge St., is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

To make an appointment for other than a scheduled time, call 854-5588.

