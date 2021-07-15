On Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Bar Mills Community Church, at 13 Hermit Thrush Drive in Buxton, plans to introduce a July Christmas Marketplace. Lunch will be offered, for a cost of $8. There will be hand-made items and other treasures.. The theme of the items will be for the fall as well as Christmas so you can start your holiday shopping early. For more information, call 929-5555 or visit barmillscommunitychurch.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: