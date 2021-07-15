The Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Janet Peters, Owner of Epoxy ME, located at 11 First St. in Old Orchard Beach recently. The ceremony was held to highlight the Chamber’s newest member, which opened officially in early June.

Members of the Chamber, community members and friends were in attendance to celebrate.

Epoxy ME offers all kinds of unique gifts, such as bookmarks and coasters, while also offering to work on commission for large pieces of furniture, according to a Chamber press release.

With her method, Peters is able to create a special mix of colors on tables, wall hangings and even cutting boards.

For more information about Epoxy ME in Old Orchard Beach, find them on Facebook or contact them at [email protected]

