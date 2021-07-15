Loretta P. Dumont, age 86, died peacefully on July 11, 2021, at Maine Medical Center. She was born on Jan. 15, 1935, the daughter of the late Emelia and Camille Ayotte.

Loretta grew up in Rochester, New Hampshire, and lived in Kennebunk since 2004.

Loretta is survived by her husband Raymond E. Dumont; two daughters, Aura Linda Dumont of Brunswick, and Cheryl Vernick and her husband Howard and their daughter Jennifer DiMaria and her husband Ryan DiMaria of Somerville, Massachusetts; a son, Commander Raymond N. Dumont, his wife Kara and their daughter Amelia of Norfolk, Virginia.

Loretta was a loving and supportive wife and mother to her three children.

Loretta was a beloved member of the St. Martha’s Church community and belonged to the Faith Sharing Group for many years. She loved her church and her church family.

A funeral mass was held at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, in Kennebunk. Loretta’s final resting place will eventually be at the Southern Maine Veterans’ Cemetery. Loretta asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous