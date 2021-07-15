WARREN, Ohio. – Chrysanthy Englesson Axiotis, 89, of Warren, died July 10, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio.

Born July 17, 1931, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Sophia (Pupalos) Englesson. She was the wife of the late Nickolas Axiotis whom she married on November 2, 1952 at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Bethlehem.

She was the co-owner of the Kountry Kupboard Restaurant on Ohio Route 5 in Leavittsburg, Ohio until her husband’s death in 2003 and faithfully attended Saint Demetrius Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, Ohio.

Chrysanthy was also a lifelong summer resident of Peaks Island, Maine where she still has many friends and family members.

Chrysanthy is survived by her daughter, Sophia West; two grandchildren, Dmitri Monro and Erini West; two great grandsons, Nikos Monro and Cedric West; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, George Axiotis; her granddaughter, Katharine Bosomworth; and her brother, George Englesson.

Viewing and service: Monday, July 19, 2021, viewing 9-10 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service at 10 a.m., all at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1607 West Union Blvd., Bethlehem, Pa., 18018. Burial in Nisky Hill Cemetery in Bethlehem. http://www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: In her memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 133 Pleasant St

Portland, Maine 04101

Guest Book