FREEPORT – Wendy S. Lewis, of Freeport, Maine, passed away unexpectedly and was found on July 10, 2021. Wendy was born on June 2, 1966, in Manhasset, New York, to the late Allan and Elaine Smiley. She is survived by her two children, daughter, Hayley Lewis and son, Colby Lewis who she loved more than anything and who brought immense joy into her life. Wendy is also survived by her brother Lawrence Smiley and his wife Elisa Smiley. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Smiley and survived by his wife Kathy Smiley.

Wendy was also survived by the father of her children, Carlton Lewis. Wendy also has many nieces and nephews. She graduated from the University of Vermont with her undergraduate degree in psychology and continued her education at Boston College where she received her MSW. She began her clinical practice at Tri-county mental health and soon after opened her private practice as a psychotherapist in Portland, where she practiced for nearly 20 years. Her work was more than a career, it was a passion. Her work was rewarding as she loved supporting people as they reached their emotional goals. She always went above and beyond to support not only her clients but also her friends and family. Wendy loved to spend time with her family, going skiing, playing tennis, and ice skating. She also loved traveling with her children. Services will be held on Friday, July 16 at 2:30 at the Jewish Funeral Home, 471 Deering Avenue, Portland.

In lieu of

flowers, you can make a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

