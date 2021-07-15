Margaret Neilson 1945 – 2021 NEW GLOUCESTER – Margaret “Maggie” A. Neilson, of New Gloucester, died peacefully Monday, June 28, 2021, while in hospice care at Clover Manor in Auburn. Maggie was born on June 17, 1945 in Washington, D.C., daughter to Fred and Ethel Shenk. As the daughter of a Navy serviceman, Maggie traveled with her family in her youth. They later settled in Freeport where she graduated from Freeport High School in 1963. Maggie married Ronald Garrison of Brunswick soon after graduating and they had two daughters, Lisa Marie born July 18, 1964 and Mary Elizabeth born April 11, 1967. On June 27, 1970, Maggie was married to her second husband and the love of her life, Robert B. Neilson of St. Louis, Missouri. On Dec. 17, 1971, their son Robert Jr. was born. The family moved a number of times while Bob served in the Navy eventually returning to Maine where New Gloucester became their longterm home. Maggie worked for LL Bean for several decades prior to her retirement in 2003. Maggie loved spending time with her family and friends and was always eager to chat. She genuinely enjoyed these conversations and looked forward to hearing what everyone was up to. Maggie will be fondly remembered for her kind and loving nature. Always present for those who needed her, ready to lend an ear and her support. Maggie is survived by her son, Robert B. Neilson, Jr. and his wife, Tammy; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Mazzillo; grandchildren, Robert and Megan; great-grandchildren Louis and Oscar; sister, Janet Chipman; sister-in-law, Jamie Shenk, and a large extended family. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Robert B. Neilson; daughter, Lisa Marie Neilson; grandson, Christopher Mazillo, Jr.; brother, Bill Shenk and bother-in-law, Keith Chipman. A gathering, celebrating Maggie’s life, will be held at a later date.

