KENNEBUNK

Museum to hold 3 historic walking tours

The Brick Store Museum will offer three historic walking tours this week.

One will be held on Tuesday and the second on Saturday, both departing from the museum at 117 Main St. at noon. Learn the history of the elaborate and historical homes that line Kennebunk’s Summer Street neighborhood. A museum tour guide will lead.. The cost is $5 per person or free for members.

A Kennebunk Beach tour will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Trinity Chapel, Railroad Avenue, Kennebunk Beach. Learn the history of the development of Kennebunk Beach as a tourist destination. This 60-90-minute walk features a mile loop and is led by a trained tour guide. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for all others.

These walks are by advance reservation only, by calling 985-4802 or visiting www.brickstoremuseum.org.

SOUTH BERWICK

Concert series kicks off Wednesday

The Hot Summer Nights Concert series will kick off with a performance by the folk rock group The Reconstructed at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Central School, 197 Main St.

Guest performer Mae McDougald, a 2021 graduate of Berwick Academy, will serve as the opening act.

Audience members are invited to bring picnic meals or pick up special concert meals from local restaurants. Engrain, for instance, has said it will offer a deal for concert attendees. No concessions will be sold on site.

To follow the series, go to facebook.com/HotSummerNightsConcerts.

SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis hosting clean-energy talk, luncheon

Scarborough Kiwanis will sponsor a luncheon talk by Thorn Dickinson, CEO of New England Clean Energy Connect, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Cowbell Grill, 185 U.S. Route 1.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more details or for Zoom login information, contact the club at [email protected]

Church will have yard sale Saturday



Scarborough Free Baptist Church will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 55 Mussey Road. Rain date is July 31.

Come find some bargains. They’ll be a Christmas section along with typical yard sale items.

PORTLAND

Coyote Center holding informative event

The Coyote Center of Maine will host “Everything Coyote,” an informative event for the whole family, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Post Office Park, Middle Street in the Old Port District.

The fun-filled day will focus on these fascinating creatures and the vital role they play in the ecosystem. There will be mask making and art play for all ages.

Rain date is July 30.

For more details, contact Jayne at [email protected] or call 272-7782.

WISCASSET

Plein air painting starts Wednesday

A plein air “Paint the Town” event will begin Wednesday, with 22 artists scheduled to create paintings throughout the village each day, and their “wet paint” works to be exhibited for sale at the gallery on Saturday.

Participating artists have been invited to provide a limited number of completed paintings to be exhibited and sold from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the gallery. A reception for artists and the public also will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at 15 Warren St.

The public is invited to observe the artists as they interpret the local landscape.

More information can be found at www.maineartgallerywiscasset.org and on Facebook at Maine Art Gallery Wiscasset.

Cocktail party to benefit Castle Tucker

Join the party at Cocktails at the Castle, an annual fundraiser for Wiscasset’s Castle Tucker, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 2 Lee St.

Celebrate summer with friends and help preserve this unique historical treasure, while enjoying the view of the Sheepscot River, drinking cocktails and sampling Maine hors d’oeuvres from Sarah’s Cafe. Take an after-hours look inside one of the best examples of a Victorian home in the United States.

Tickets are $45 per person and by reservation only. For more details, call 882-7169 or visit www.HistoricNewEngland.org.

WELLS

Concert series returns Saturday

Wells Harbor Summer Concert Series returns with a performance by The Reminisants at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hope Hobbs Gazebo at Wells Harbor Community Park, 331 Harbor Road.

The band specializes in music from the 1950s through the 1990s, playing a wide selection of music for musical tastes and generations.

There is plenty of free parking or take the Wells Trolley directly to the park. Admission is free (contributions accepted) and there is abundant park bench type seating or bring your own blanket, folding chair and/or a picnic.

For more details, go to www.wellstown.org/748/Summer-Concert-Series or call 646-5113.

Library having programs for young, old

Wells Public Library will host the following programs this week:

YA Book Club, for grades 1-5, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the book “The Alchemyst” by Michael Scott. For more details, contact Meghan Osmolski at [email protected].

The Wells Public Library Annual Pet Awards Show will be held online at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tune in to Facebook Live to watch.

Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for those who want to practice or relearn French. The group will now be meeting in the library. For more details, contact Cindy Appleby at [email protected].

Cinephile Corner – Film Discussion Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a discussion of the 2019 film “Parasite.” Watch it before the meeting via our streaming video service, Kanopy (wellstown.kanopy.com). This group will meet on the fourth Thursday of each month. For more details, contact Nina Kostic at [email protected].

Fiber Arts will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday to continue a variety of individual and group needlework projects for a variety of age levels and abilities.

Mother Goose Storytime will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Children up to 24 months and their caregivers are invited to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs and fingerplays at the Wells Harbor Pavilion. For more information, call the library at 646-8181.

WATERVILLE

Chamber plans Business After Hours event

MidCoast Chamber of Commerce will sponsor “The Sky’s the Limit” Business After Hours event, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Vacationland Skydiving, Waterville Airport, 2 LaFleur Road.

The event will featuring a time for networking, complimentary drinks, food, a 50/50 raffle, and door prizes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: