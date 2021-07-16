FALMOUTH CC
Seniors (two best balls on odd holes, best ball on even) — Net: Gary Chapin/David Norman/Randall Cooper (bd), 91; Ron Smith/James Caron/Richard Kennedy, 96; Bruce Henkle/Andre Skalina/Dick Beaumont, 100; Mike Phelps/Randall Cooper/Charlie Weidhas, 100.
