MURRELLS INLET, S.C. – Daniel W. Ray, 84, of Murrells Inlet, S.C. passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

He was born Sept. 19, 1936. Dan’s adoptive parents were Helen W. Ray and Roger B. Ray of Cape Elizabeth. Dan attended Cape Elizabeth High School and served in the Marines.

Upon returning to civilian life he became a house painter and created his own house painting business, first in Maine and then in Connecticut.

He was married to Sandra Bumpus, originally of South Portland. After his divorce he moved to South Carolina and became the life-partner of Sandra Craft of Murrells Inlet, S.C., who survives him.

In retirement he was known for his excellent wood working projects and also to many as “Cigar Man,” because of his friendly handouts of cigars. He is also survived by his brother, Benjamin C. Ray of St. Cloud, Minn.; and his two nieces Dr. Indra R. Lovko and Alexandra W. St. Hilaire; and five grandnieces and nephews.

There are no formal services planned. Condolences may be made at http://www.burroughsfh.com, Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet, S.C.

