Yvonne Theresa Laffely 1932 – 2021 BATH – Yvonne Theresa Laffely, 89, went to see her mother on July 13, 2021, at the residence of her son at 2 Schooner Ridge, Bath, Maine surrounded by her family. Yvonne was born in Freeport, Maine, March 23, 1932. A first generation American citizen she was the only daughter of Gerard and Marie (Cloutier) Boucher originally from Quebec, Canada. Yvonne was educated in Bath schools through the eighth grade. When old enough to enter the work force, she started working at Verney Mill in Brunswick where she met her future husband Wilfred M (Babe) Laffely. Yvonne lived her whole life in Bath, Maine. She became a stay at home mother until her children finished school. She then started doing housekeeping for several clients. She enjoyed Bingo and going to the casino with her daughter. Relatives who are deceased besides her mother and father were her husband of 36 years Wilfred M Laffely; her brothers, Leonard (Marian) Boucher, Alfred (Nancy) Boucher; sister in laws, Mary Boucher, Rose Jean Laffely, Cecile (Romeo Sr.)Belanger, Eva (Chanel)Allard, Nancy Laffely; brother in laws, Louis (Marie) Laffely, Philippe (Doris) Laffely, Charles Laffely. Surviving relatives are her brother, Edward Boucher; brother in law, Leon Laffely; her son, Wilfred A Laffely & his wife Wendy and will be sadly missed by “Chester”; loving daughter, Rosemary Levasseur; granddaughters, Vanessa Leavitt and fiancé Frantz Celestin, Theresa Laffely Herrera and her husband Johnny; great grandchildren, Kara Leavitt , Brady Leavitt, and Diego Estrada. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to CHANS hospice, P.O. Box 279, Brunswick, Maine An hour of visiting will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 11:30am – 12:45pm at the Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing Street, Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church at 1:00pm on Monday followed by burial at St. John’s Cemetery. To share your thoughts and condolence with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

