SOUTH PORTLAND – Richard “Dick” S. Doughty, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his loving family by his side.

Dick was born in Portland on August 1, 1938. The son of the late Sidney J. and Dorothy (Blanchard) Doughty. In 1961, Dick enlisted and served in the United States Navy.

On May 3, 1957, Dick married the love of his life, Anna G. Grimaldi at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Portland.

In his early years, Dick worked at the Custom House Federal Building doing maintenance work, he later went to work as a boiler tender at S.D. Warren, retiring after many years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed doing what his wife told him to do, and was an avid reader of crime fiction. He and Anna loved to travel and took many cruises, including trips to Italy, Alaska, and the Islands. Together, they made many trips to New York City to take in a Broadway show. Dick will long be remembered as a caring, funny, hardworking husband, father and grandfather whose greatest love was the time he spent surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren.

Dick was predeceased by a son, Christopher Doughty in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Doughty of South Portland; a daughter, Cheryl and her husband, David Olson of South Portland, a son, Richard Doughty and his partner Jolene Leighton of Florida; a sister, Patricia Mahem of Florida, a brother, David Doughty of Florida; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Dick’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m. at the chapel on Wednesday, July 21 followed by an 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will be private. To view Dick’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

